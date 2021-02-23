Samsung to support security updates for Galaxy devices for at least 4 yrs

Samsung Electronics has announced that it would provide security updates for Galaxy mobile devices "for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release"

Samsung offers along with Samsung Knox, its defense-grade security platform, the embedded Secure Element (eSE) a Secure Processor to protect against physical attacks; and the recently introduced Knox Vault, which adds another layer of security.

Samsung said more than 130 models released after 2019 are subject to its regular security updates. They include, among others, Galaxy S10, S20 and S21 series, as well as Samsung’s foldable, smartphones.

It added that it has been working with more than 1,000 partners to establish security standards for all Android-based devices.

Joint efforts for mobile security

Samsung offers end-to-end protection, from the moment new product planning begins until a product is retired. By embedding security across every single layer of its devices, from the chip all the way up to the apps, Samsung protects personal information in real-time and preemptively responds to increasingly advanced mobile threats.

“At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we’re constantly optimizing the security of our products and services,” Seungwon Shin, VP & Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a media statement.

"Samsung worked closely with its operating system and chipset partners, as well as over 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches,” the company said.

The complete list of Samsung smartphones eligible for regular security updates:

Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G.

Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G.

Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G.

Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G.

Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51.

Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro.

Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+.