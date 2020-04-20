Samsung to focus on affordable 5G smartphones

Samsung’s lineup of smartphones has reportedly taken a hit due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, if the sales graph is any indication.

Samsung seeks to reverse the dropping sales trend by focusing on a cheaper 5G lineup and believes that 5G on affordable smartphones will matter the most in the post-coronavirus economy.

As the company also has cheaper 5G phones like Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G, there is growing speculation that the A-series devices will be Samsung’s focus for affordable 5G phones.

Ever since the release of the high-end Galaxy S10 5G version in early 2019, Samsung has been strongly supporting the development of 5G smartphones. Two more smartphones launched in the premium segment include the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, and Galaxy A90 5G.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Smartphone shipments worldwide is expected to dip by more than 10% this year because of the coronavirus situation. As per data from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone monthly shipments dropped by 38% YoY in February.

Though this is affecting all brands, some seems to be getting hit quite more than the others. Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones have been significantly lower than the company had expected.

Now, a new report by Seoul Economic Daily suggests the Galaxy S20 trio has only sold roughly 60% as much as the Galaxy S10 series in the same amount of time on the market last year. With sales off to a disappointing start, it now looks highly unlikely that the company will be able to achieve its 32 million sales target for the Galaxy S20 series.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the high pricing of the Galaxy S20 series phones and reduced subsidies from carriers have also impacted sales.

Samsung’s next 5G offerings will be cheaper in order to attract consumers with not-so-deep pockets and the key feature would be 5G for users to upgrade their handsets.