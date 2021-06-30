Samsung India teams up with National Geographic for first-ever underwater expedition

In a bid to showcase Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s 8K Video Snap prowess, Samsung India teamed up with National Geographic Traveller India and went on an underwater expedition to Maldives and capture (on camera) the famed tiger sharks.

Using the video snap feature on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G National Geographic explorer and wildlife filmmaker Malaika Vaz shot the gentle tiger sharks in their natural habitat --- at Fuvamulah, the shark island of the Maldives.

The 8K Video Snap lets users pull out high resolution stills from a cinematic 8K video, without having to choose between capturing stills and videos.

This was National Geographic Traveller India’s first-ever underwater expedition, captured using Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s pro-grade camera and flagship features. “The splendid marine beauty of the Shark Island in Maldives has been beautifully captured by Malaika on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The video gives an insight into what it takes to swim with one of the most efficient predators underwater.

“While filming underwater in the Maldives, I was surrounded by Tiger Sharks, Hawksbill Turtles, schools of fish and corals – and I was able to capture super high resolution video footage of these species," Malaika Vaz was quoted as saying in a Samsung press release.

The combination of anti-shake technology, 10x optical zoom and both laser and dual-pixel autofocus enables the cameras on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to produce results that are as good as professional cameras.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a quad rear camera that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which users can capture 12bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range. On a Galaxy smartphone, users can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including the front and the four rear four lenses.