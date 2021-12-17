Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could be ludicrously slim and feature-packed

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been leaking a lot lately, and the latest leak seemingly reveals almost everything there is to know about the slate.

According to SamMobile, it will have a 14.6-inch screen with 6.3mm thick bezels, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 13MP main camera, a 6MP ultra-wide one, and a pair of 12MP cameras on the front (one being ultra-wide).

It’s also said to have an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and to come in three configurations – one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, one 12GB / 256GB, and one with 16GB / 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also said to support 5G and to run Android 12. All that and it’s apparently incredibly thin at just 5.5mm thick, with full dimensions of 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm. That’s even slimmer than the 5.9mm thick iPad Pro 11 (2021).

Other revealed details include that the slate's S Pen stylus will apparently magnetically attach to the back of the tablet, and that the Tab S8 Ultra will run Samsung’s new One UI 4.1 interface over Android.

This apparently comes with a new Extra Dim mode for when using the tablet in dark environments, portrait mode for Samsung DeX (a feature that lets you connect your tablet to a larger screen), a dedicated Samsung Health app (for the first time on a tablet), and other improvements, such as the ability to adjust the transparency of app windows, and to launch apps from a taskbar.

Analysis: spot the difference

While the software features leaked here are largely new details, we’ve heard a number of specs leaks already, but they don’t all line up with this latest info dump.

For example, we’ve previously heard that RAM might top out at 12GB (rather than 16GB), that the secondary rear camera would be 5MP rather than 6MP, that the front-facing cameras would be 8MP and 5MP (as opposed to both being 12MP), and that the battery would either be 11,500mAh or 12,000mAh, rather than 11,200mAh.

So there’s actually quite a lot of disagreement, leaving us unsure of what to expect from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

That said, we’re inclined to put more weight on this latest leak, since it's the most recent, and since the slate itself is rumored to land in early 2022, so we’d expect the details to be nailed down by now.