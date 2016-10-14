Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 may launch at the same time as the Galaxy S8

Despite it looking like we'd see the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 at IFA 2016, the electronics giant remained silent about its successor to the Tab S2 tablet.

However, a new report has rekindled our anticipation, saying that Samsung still plans to release its upcoming iPad competitor during Q1 2017.

Also revealed were two model numbers: SM-T820 and SM-T825, which indicate a WiFi-only and LTE model respectively, according to a Sammobile report.

Interestingly, a Q1 2017 window could line the Tab S3's unveiling with the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is rumored to debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February.

It'd be no shock to see Samsung unveil its next-gen devices at MWC, then release them sometime in March. The Galaxy S7, for example, released on March 11 of this year.

Waiting game

Unfortunately, little else was divulged about the Tab S3, such as screen size or specifications. Should today's info be valid, however, we could see Samsung formally announce its next flagship tablet in the next few months.

The company's last handheld, the Samsung TabPro S , hit the market this spring. It was Samsung's first swing at a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop combo running Windows 10 .