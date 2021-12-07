Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked renders suggest that the notch is making a comeback

The notch is probably the most hated design element in the tech world. While the Android side has gradually evolved by adopting designs like a pop-up camera, a hole punch, or even an under-display camera sensor, Apple has persisted with the notch and you can still find a significant notch on new iPhones.

While that would’ve been still ok, Apple introduced laptops with a notch, and now Samsung seems to be bringing the notch to tablets.

The leaked renders reveal the possible design of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 trio, including the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - the one with a massive battery and a huge display. These leaks hint that the South Korean company wants to add a small notch at the front to accommodate dual front-facing cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/tQZNW30Dn1December 6, 2021 See more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date rumours, price, news and leaks

What we know about Samsung Galaxy S22

Though the presence of the notch means that the tablets might have a slimmer bezel all around the display, based on the previous reports, the base variant Galaxy Tab S8 might sport an 11-inch display, S8 Plus might come with a 12.4-inch display. The Tab S8 Plus may house a massive 14.6-inch display panel.

As per the previous reports , the Galaxy Tab S8 might have been delayed for various reasons , including Covid-19 outbreaks in one of its facilities in South Korea. It was also reported that the launch of the tablets might have been pushed ahead to make way for the flagship S series smartphones.

Hence, as of now, what we know is that the three premium tablets are expected to launch sometime in Q1 2022. There is a possibility that the company is already working on the Lite version; however, it’s not likely to launch any time soon.

In terms of key specifications, all three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets might come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset under the hood, AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and massive batteries with support for fast charging up to 45W.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!