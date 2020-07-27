Samsung Galaxy Note 20 India variants revealed in new leak

Smartphones these days are never a surprise at their official unveiling as they get leaked beforehand and even Samsung is not an exception. The Galaxy Note 20 series , ahead of the global launch on August 5, has been leaked a ton and a latest tip reveals that the company will finally bring the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to India with exciting color options.

Tip for 91Mobiles has been exclusively provided by tipster Ishan Agarwal who has said that Samsung will bring the 5G variants of their Note series to India. We all know that Galaxy Note 20 series will have Galaxy Note 20 and an Note 20 Ultra this time. According to Ishan, the Galaxy Note 20 will sport Green and Bronze color while the Ultra variant will take up the Black and Bronze color schemes.

(Image credit: @Onleaks/Pigtou_)

Bronze has been the projected color scheming of the South Korean giant and that's easily visible on all its official teasers regarding the event so far. And add to that, the renders of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra got leaked a few days back which gave a closer look at the finish.

Additionally, the tip affirms that the company will begin the era of 5G in India with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The same was expected back in february but the company disappointed by launching just the LTE variant of the S20 Ultra. That said, 5G was a far cry back then and it is understandable that the company wants to launch a 5G device finally in India with telecoms like Jio declaring that they are ready for deployment in 2021.

However, despite the global launch on August 5 , Ishan has said that the Indian variants will be available for sale starting August 28 but we will have to wait for the official pricing and availability.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will follow the trend of retaining the Exynos variants with the Exynos 990 5G SoC most likely on both the Note 20 and Ultra. The display however is said to be a dynamic AMOLED with a 6.9-inch 120Hz QHD+ on Note 20 Ultra and 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ on the Note 20. Both will have 4,500mAh and 4,300mAh batteries respectively and will have RAM up to 12GB and 256/512GB storage options.

As for the optics, Ultra will have 108MP primary, 12MP wide-angle and a periscope lens with 5x optical 50x digital zoom while the sibling Note 20 will sport a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical and 30x digital and two 12MP primary and wide-angle sensors.