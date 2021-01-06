Samsung Galaxy M62 India launch nears as production reportedly starts

Samsung seems to have a new mid-range smartphone in the pipeline for India in the form of the Galaxy M62. As its launch nears, we now have more information about it, thanks to leaked live images of its body.

The photos of the frame of the phone were obtained by 91Mobiles from a source off the assembly line. ‘M62’ can also be seen etched onto the inside of the frame, on the top right corner. There’s also a mention of it being a tablet, but we believe that the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be a standard phablet. The source also mentions that mass production is now underway, implying that the launch shouldn't be too far now.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Some quick observations reveal that the phone will have a centrally-placed selfie camera, either in a notch or a punch-hole cutout. There will be at least two cameras on the rear but additional sensors are likely to make the cut — just that they might be placed differently within the body. It also seems that there will be no headphone jack on the device.

If the name is anything to go by, the Samsung Galaxy M62 will be the most premium offering in the series, sitting above the Galaxy M51 which launched in September, but below the premium A series. The model number is tipped to be SM-M625F and will have 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but there should be other configurations too. No other major information is currently available. Going by logic, the M62 should also feature a large battery, a big display and a capable set of cameras at around the Rs 30,000 mark.

The M62 isn’t the only Samsung launch on the horizon. On January 7, the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy M02s in India in the sub Rs 10,000 segment. Post that will be the major Unpacked 2021 event where we will see the global debut of the flagship S21 series along with other connected devices.