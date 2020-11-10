Galaxy M62 could be Samsung’s next affordable premium smartphone

The Galaxy M series from Samsung has been the star performer for the South Korean company and can be credited for the revival of brand Samsung after it lost the reigns of leading smartphone maker to Xiaomi in India. We saw the Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 and now the successor of M51 is said to be in the works.

The Galaxy M62, as it may be called, could very well be the most expensive device in the M series and may come with specifications justifying the price tag. According to a report by SamMobile, this new device could come with a model number SM-M625F and is expected to carry forward the legacy of budget premium M series.

Samsung Galaxy M62 specifications

Samsung is expected to take the leaf out of the M51 and the Galaxy M62 could come with a massive 7000 mAh battery pack. It was one of the highlight features of the M51 and was most talked about as well. Additionally, M62 could also be one of the first M series phones to come with a massive 256GB onboard storage.

The company may decide to bring in multiple variants of the M62 smartphone and the top-end variant may come with 256GB storage. Samsung has slowly started offering 256GB onboard storage on its cost-effective phones and the M62 seems to carry this forward.

Not much is known about the processor and the launch date of the Galaxy M62, however, it is expected to launch early next year and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm processor like the Galaxy M51 that came with a Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Also, going by the pricing of M51, the upcoming phone may be announced at a price closer to Rs. 30,000 where it may compete with the likes of Realme X30, Redmi K20 Pro and the Google Pixel 4a.