Samsung Galaxy M Prime to launch in India soon; gets listed on Amazon

Samsung will soon expand its M series portfolio in India with a new “Prime” member. A new device with Samsung Galaxy M Prime moniker has been listed on Amazon India e-commerce page and is soon expected to launch in the country.

Currently, the actual name of the device is yet to be confirmed and according to the listing, it is going to be called “Samsung Galaxy M Prime”. However, according to tipster Mukul Sharma , the Galaxy M Prime could be the Galaxy M31 Prime. There is no exact timeline for the launch yet but, we'd expect the official launch by next week just before the Amazon Great India Festival sale starts.

Samsung Galaxy M Prime specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon listings also confirm several specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M Prime device. For starters, the device will sport a quad-camera stack at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera housed in the dew-drop notch. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos. The M Prime as with other M series devices will pack in a massive 6,000mAh battery. There is also 15W Type-C fast charging onboard.

Under the hood, the device is packed with an in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset built on 10nm fabrication process and paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The CPU has a max clock speed of 2.3GHz. The device will be available in two configurations - 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB + 128GB variant. Furthermore, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock support. Except for the screen size, everything else is listed on Amazon currently. Going by the specs, the device looks very similar to the Galaxy M31.

Samsung will also launch a new F series device, the Galaxy F41 on Flipkart this week.