Samsung Galaxy M31s with massive battery to launch on July 30

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be unveiled by the end of July in Inida. This will the successor to the Galaxy M31 which was launched in February this year.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is slated for July 30th launch in India at 12 noon. This will an online-only launch event. The landing page for the same is already live on Amazon which also confirms several specs if the device.

Samsung Galaxy M31s expected specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

For starters, the Galaxy M31s will sport quadruple rear cameras with a 64MP primary camera. It will be capable of capturing multiple photos and videos with a single take. Powering the device will be a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is getting norm on the M series. It will come with 25W fast charging support compared to the 15W on the Galaxy M31. Additionally, the device will also support reverse charging. Over at the front, the Galaxy M31s will feature a super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Furthermore, going by the previous leaks, it will house an In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP primary sensor. It is said to come in 64GB and 128GB storage options with microSD card expansion option. It is likely to be powered by Exynos chipsets like the generations before, but Samsung was also previously rumoured to have MediaTek-powered chipsets in its mid-rangers.

We can also expect the Galaxy M31s to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as it comes with an AMOLED panel. Coming to the software front, it is expected to run on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

The Galaxy M31 is currently priced at Rs 15,999 and we can expect the pricing to be somewhere around the same price or a little higher considering the situation and the market. The new Galaxy M31s will be available on Amazon as well as offline stores after the launch.