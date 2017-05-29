Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro up for grab on Flipkart from today at just Rs. 7,990

Samsung launches Galaxy J3 pro on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device will be put on sale starting from 29 May at a discounted price of Rs. 7,990. It will be available in three color options: Gold, Black, and White. The device comes pre-installed with ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode. UDS helps consumers save up to 50% mobile data cost, while S bike mode encourages responsible riding.

“The Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer-centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Flipkart consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India” VP, Online Business, Samsung India

To recap, Galaxy J3 Pro rocks a 5.0-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 294 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by a Spreadtrum 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor.

In terms of storage, it packs 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 256GB. The device runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop with the company's customer software layer TouchWiz UI on the top. A removable 2600mAh battery fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses an 8MP rear camera equipped with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, HDR, and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on Galaxy J3 Pro include 2G, 3G, dual-4G LTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, microUSB port, etc. Sensors on board are Proximity and Accelerometer.