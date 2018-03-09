Samsung 4K QLED-series (2018) coming to India in May

Samsung will bring their new 4K QLED (Quantum dot Light Emitting) TV series to the Indian market in the second quarter of 2018. The TV range was unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday. The next-gen 4K QLED TV range consists of seven models — including the 85-inch, 8K Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TV.

As per IANS, company’s flagship TV-range will be available globally in March and is said to launch in India in May-end. A senior company executive told IANS, that the 40-inches TVs and above is the fastest growing television segment in India.

The company executive told that Samsung is maintaining its market leadership in the TV business. The company has registered 30% share in the overall TV category and 50% market share in the premium TV category in the country in 2017.

“With world-class technology and customer-centric innovations, we are confident about further consolidating our leadership in this segment,” the company executives told IANS.

Samsung says the QLED TVs have received a positive response within four months of its launch in India. Also, 40% of the bookings came from non-metros cities, hence Samsung has increased focus on tier-II cities.

What’s new in Samsung 4K QLED (2018) TVs?

Samsung has a huge catalogue, that means not all the updates will be seen in every model. But one feature that’s new and constant across all models is the addition of Bixby — Samsung's virtual assistant. The addition of Bixby fills the gap between Samsung smart TVs and TVs like Apple TV 4K, which have their own smart assistant to help users track down content and listen to their commands.

Furthermore, the QLED TVs are essentially a variation on traditional Quantum Dot LED-LCD panels that feature a peak brightness between 1,500 and 2,000 nits. This year’s range will be improving the black level performance without trading the brightness of its QLED TVs, which ideally should offer much better contrast ratio and better visual fidelity for 4K/HDR content.

A new ambient mode is also announced which helps the TV to mimic the colour and pattern of the wall to blend into the background when turned off.