Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,200 cashback on the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro

After months of rumours, Xiaomi launched its latest budget smartphones in India today. At the launch, the company unveiled the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and along with these phones, the company also revealed the Jio #GiveMe5 offer. Xiaomi claims that this offer in partnership with Reliance Jio is the “Biggest Jio offer ever”.

Earlier, Xiaomi and Reliance Jio had partnered to provide a cashback of Rs 1,000 to Redmi 5A buyers. This time, the two companies have expanded the offer to give a cashback of Rs 2,200 and double data benefits to the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro buyers.

Jio #GiveMe5 offer details

Under this offer, buyers of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 pro will get two benefits.

Rs 2200 Jio cashback

The first benefit will be a cashback of up to Rs 2,200. For this, Reliance Jio will give 44 discount coupons worth Rs 50 each. These discount coupons will be applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge plans after the first recharge with either of these two plans.

Jio double data benefits

In addition to the cashback, Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro buyers can also avail of the double data benefits on any recharges on and above Rs 198. It is worth noting that the double data benefits will be applicable on the first three recharges only.

In total, users can get up to 4.5TB of data benefits – the Rs 9,999 is the topmost plan that offers 750GB data benefits. With the double data offer, users can get 1500GB data at the same price. In total, with three such recharges, users can get up to 4500GB of high speed 4G data.