Reliance Jio announces All-in-One recharge plans starting at Rs 222

Reliance Jio has announced four new 'All-in-One' recharge plans for its subscribers. These are priced at Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 respectively. The new tariff plans offer an unlimited calling facility for Jio customers (Jio to Jio) and 1,000 minutes FUP for calls made from Jio to non-Jio subscribers.

The new plans have been made available in the wake of the revised regulations for Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As per the revision, Jio is entitled to recover charges for calls made from Jio to other networks to the tune of 6 paise per minute.

To counter this, Reliance is already giving 1GB add-on data for every Rs 10 top-up done by users. However, the highlight of the new plans is that they offer 1000 minutes' worth of calls to non-Jio customers under a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit.

Reliance Jio All-in-One Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 & Rs 555 plans details

The base plan starts at Rs 222 offering 2GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited calling on Jio 4G network and 1,000 minutes worth of calls to non-Jio customers. In addition, just like all its other plans, Jio is offering access to its complementary bouquet of services with the new tariffs.

Rs 333 and Rs 444 recharge plans also offer the same facility as the base plan but with a validity duration of 56 days and 84 days respectively.

The tariff plan worth Rs 555 however, offers 3,000 minutes worth of calls to non-Jio customers and has a validity of 84 days.

Post 2GB per day data usage, the speed will be throttled down to 64Kbps with unlimited browsing on all the four plans.