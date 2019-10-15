Reliance Jio unveils world’s first app-less video call bot

Reliance Jio introduced the world’s first video call assistant which can be accessed without needing a dedicated app.

At the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress 2019 in New Delhi, Jio showed off a video call assistant bot that is aimed at customer support and communications. All it requires is a 4G-enabled phone call to connect with this AI-backed bot. It will one day replace the wait-times before talking to a customer care executive.

This innovation comes in partnership with Radisys, which is a US-based company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. The Jio bot can listen and understand the customer’s queries and provide relevant answers in return, thus giving small businesses with speedy resolution of common customer issues. The platform is also said to learn over time and improve its answering accuracy automatically.

The bot can be controlled via a Jio Bot Maker tool that will make the AI more easily accessible to enterprises. It requires minimal coding to set up and can be customized to fit the specific needs and customer engagement requirements for each business.

On top of customization capabilities, the Jio video-call bot can be adapted to a unique avatar to act as the face of the customer care exec. Some of the suggestions include the CEO, a brand ambassador/celebrity, or any other person chosen by the brand. He/She can be talked to by dialing the helpline number and can answer back in multiple regional languages.

