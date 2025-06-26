New app from Simon Squibb promises free AI advice

There are versions for iOS and Android

You can call AI Simon for a voice chat, too

Simon Squibb, the serial entrepreneur, viral philanthropist and author of the #1 Sunday Times bestselling book What's Your Dream? has just released a new app that distils his 30 years of entrepreneurial knowledge into an AI chatbot that you can talk to for free.

So, if you feel like you need some advice on how to turn your dreams into reality, you’ll now have an AI version of Squibb in your pocket that you can turn to any time you like.

Talking about the new app, Squibb said: “I’ve spent the last five years giving away money, mentorship, and advice to strangers on the street and sharing those moments online so millions can learn from them. But now I want to scale that impact even further. This app gives anyone, anywhere, the chance to get the same help. AI built with my brain that gives you 1-1 access to me, anytime you need it.”

Available on Android and iOS, the app called ‘What’s your dream?’ can be downloaded from your device’s app store right now.

Staircase to heaven

The app starts off by asking you what your dream is, with the example of ‘having my own coffee shop’ presented. You’re then into a chat with AI Simon, with the added benefit of three suggested questions you could ask him.

If you want to make things even more personal you can tap the ‘Call Simon’ button and have a voice chat with the AI version of Simon.

I tried it, and it worked well. I asked AI Simon how many holidays he’d recommend a year, and it understood me perfectly and provided a thoughtful answer. It was very much like chatting to ChatGPT, except it’s free to use.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squibb has built a significant online presence by nurturing new businesses. He famously transformed a London staircase into a unique venue for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch ideas symbolizing his commitment to fostering talent.

Beyond this, Squibb boasts 16 million social media followers. His viral videos have garnered billions of views and millions of likes/shares due to their engaging, motivational content, like this YouTube video on how to quit your job:

Before You Quit Your Job, Watch This… - YouTube Watch On

Investing in the future

Squibb actively supports entrepreneurs, having invested over £300,000 in start-ups.

Regarding his decision to make an AI app, Squibb says: “As someone who speaks to businesses day in and day out, I understand how hot the AI conversation is. Some hate it, some love it. Will it take people's jobs? Definitely. But if used in the right way it can also create more dreams and opportunities than ever before. That’s why I wanted to create this tool. To arm people with something accessible that will help them build towards their dreams, rather than take away from them.”

The app was developed by the team at HelpBnk, the free mentorship platform Squibb founded in 2023 to “democratize access to advice and opportunity”.

Squibb continues: “I’m really hopeful about the possibilities that AI will create. But a hammer is only useful if you have a vision of the home you’re going to build. This is the same. My app is a tool. But the dream? That has to come from you.”