Trending

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 6 Pro currently on discount

By Mobile phones  

Special discounts on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com from 26th to 28th February

Redmi is offering discounts on three of its most popular phones. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 6 Pro are available on discount from February 26 to 28, on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: INR 2000 off, effectively INR 10,999 (4+64GB) and INR 11,999 (6+64GB) across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro remains one of the company's most popular phones. The Android Nougat OS might be a little dated now, considering we're on the Android 9 Pie. But as for performance, it's still hard to beat.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Y2: INR 1000 off, effectively INR 7,999 (3+32GB) and INR 9,999 (4+64GB) across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Y2 is a great option for budget camera phone users. The hardware is a tad old, but still reliable. The front camera is particularly noteworthy, especially from a company that hasn't always delivered in that particular department. 

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review

Redmi Note 6 Pro: INR 2,000 off, effectively INR 11,999 (4+4GB) and INR 13,999 (6+64GB) across Mi.com and Flipkart.  

The successor to the Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro came with great expectations. It runs on the same processor as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 636, but comes with dual front and back cameras, and packs a 4000mAh battery. 

See more Mobile phones news