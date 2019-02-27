Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 6 Pro currently on discount

Redmi is offering discounts on three of its most popular phones. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Redmi Note 6 Pro are available on discount from February 26 to 28, on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: INR 2000 off, effectively INR 10,999 (4+64GB) and INR 11,999 (6+64GB) across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro remains one of the company's most popular phones. The Android Nougat OS might be a little dated now, considering we're on the Android 9 Pie. But as for performance, it's still hard to beat.

Redmi Y2: INR 1000 off, effectively INR 7,999 (3+32GB) and INR 9,999 (4+64GB) across Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Y2 is a great option for budget camera phone users. The hardware is a tad old, but still reliable. The front camera is particularly noteworthy, especially from a company that hasn't always delivered in that particular department.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: INR 2,000 off, effectively INR 11,999 (4+4GB) and INR 13,999 (6+64GB) across Mi.com and Flipkart.

The successor to the Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro came with great expectations. It runs on the same processor as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 636, but comes with dual front and back cameras, and packs a 4000mAh battery.