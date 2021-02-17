Redmi Note 10 series specs revealed ahead of India launch

The Redmi Note 10 series will make its global debut in India on March 4. Ahead of the unveiling, the company has revealed some of the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 series.

Xiaomi has hosted a dedicated event page for the launch of Redmi Note 10 series on Mi.com and Amazon has also set up a landing page for the page. Earlier today, these pages were updated with some of the specifications of the upcoming devices. Here is what the Redmi Note 10 will offer.

For starters, the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which the company calls is built for gaming. Next, the microsite says the series will come with an all-new design which will be lighter as well. It says “Lighter, Slimmer, Better”. The highlight of the Redmi Note series has always been the performance and battery life. The Redmi Note 10 series will come with a big battery as well as fast charging as per the teaser.

Further, the devices will also come with support for hi-res audio and there will be better haptic engine as well. The teaser image also confirms the device to sport a punch-hole camera selfie shooter on the top centre. The display upfront will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and the phone is said to have IP52 water and dust resistant rating for added protection.

The image also shows the volume rockers and the power button on the side but, it is hard to say if the power button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner from the image. Also, there is still no news on whether it will have an LCD panel or an AMOLED screen.

While this is all we have from the teasers till now, we expect Xiaomi to reveal few more features of the Redmi Note 10 series in the coming days. As per the leaks and rumours, the Redmi Note 10 series will have multiple models with 4G and 5G variants.

The 4G variant might be powered by Snapdragon 732G processor while the 5G variant will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity series chipset. The top-end variant in the Redmi Note 10 series is also said to sport a 108MP primary camera on the back. One phone is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 while the other at Rs 20,000.