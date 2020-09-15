Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs 8,299

The Redmi 9i is now official in India, expanding Xiaomi’s budget offering in the sub Rs 10,000 segment. The prime factors of the Redmi 9i are the battery and memory.

The Redmi 9i is the seventh device in the Redmi 9 series after the Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A. The Redmi 9i comes with a big battery and more RAM. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest budget offering from Xiaomi.

The Redmi 9i comes with Aura 360 design language with texture at the back to offer you a better grip. The device is available in three colour options - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

(Image credit: Redmi India)

Redmi 9i specs

Starting off with the display, you get a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light. It sports a water-drop notch at the front which houses the selfie camera. On the inside, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The PowerVR GE8320 GPU will take care of graphics.

The Redmi 9i comes in two storage options with 4GB of RAM common across the variants. You can opt between 64GB and 128GB storage options. Additionally, you also get a microSD card slot which can further expand your storage. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is capable of 1000 recharge cycles.

For optics, the Redmi 9i is said to come with a 13MP shooter at the rear and a 5MP selfie snapper. The camera comes with a bunch of shooting modes including HDR, portrait, AI modes, and filters. And, finally, as for software, the Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12 out of the box which is based on Android 10.

(Image credit: Redmi India)

Pricing and availability

The Redmi 9i base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 8,299. And, the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,299. Flipkart is the online sale partner along with Mi.com, and offline stores. The first sale is scheduled for September 18.