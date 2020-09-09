Xiaomi to launch Redmi 9i in India on September 15

After launching two Redmi 9 devices, the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9A recently, Xiaomi will launch yet another device in the 9 series. This time the company will unveil the Redmi 9i.

The Redmi 9i will launch in India on September 15 at 12 noon. Like always, the launch event will be streamed on YouTube and you can catch the live updates on social media channels.

📢 Entertaℹ️nment & excℹ️tement are both going to be yours! 🤩#Redmi9i - is launching on September 1⃣5⃣ on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart!Tweet 'ℹ️ AM READY' if you're as excited about the launch as we are! #BigOnEntertainment👉 Get notified: https://t.co/inhuC48t0k pic.twitter.com/AusAjT0l89September 9, 2020

The teaser is now live on Xiaomi’s official website which reveals several key features of the device. The same teaser is also live on Flipkart and the device will be sold on Flipkart exclusively as we can spot the Flipkart Unique tag.

For starters, the landing page on Flipkart confirms 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9i will come with a de-drop notch style. The tagline for Redmi 9i is “Big on entertainment”. The Redmi 9i is said to come with microSD card slot and a big battery. This is also a made in India device. And, lastly, the page also reveals that the device will run on MIUI 12 out of the box.

According to the previous report, the Redmi 9i in India will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A which was launched in Malaysia.

A report from 91mobiles also revealed the price of the upcoming Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9i base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999. Apart from the base variant, the Redmi 9i will also be available in 4GB+128GB configuration. There is no information on the pricing of this variant yet.

The Redmi 9C will likely come with a 6.53-inchHD+ display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will sport a waterdrop notch at the front which houses the selfie camera. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and come with a big 5000mAh battery. For optics, the Redmi 9i is said to come with a 13MP shooter at the rear and a 5MP selfie snapper.