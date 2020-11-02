Realme X7 might launch in India later this year

Realme X7 series India launch is around the corner. Realme new X series smartphones could soon launch in India. The Realme X7 series India launch was expected ever since Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth started teasing on Twitter a couple of weeks back and now we have got a couple of confirmation for the same.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme X7 series could be launched in India in the month of December. He also said that the launch will be similar to the last year’s December launch event. Back in 2019 December, Realme unveiled the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air and in November 2019, the company had unveiled Realme X2 Pro.

realme X7 Pro 5G with model no RMX2121 obtains BIS certification, India launch might not be too from now.#realmeX7Pro #realmeX7Pro5G #realmeX7Series pic.twitter.com/H6AarmheavNovember 1, 2020

Tipster Sudhanshu also mentioned that the Realme X7 Pro 5G with model no RMX2121 has obtained BIS certification and India launch might not be too far away. For those who are unaware, the Realme X7 series was unveiled in China back in September and they are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Madhav Sheth mentioned the chipset in one of his tweets a couple of weeks ago.

MediaTek has revamped its complete chipset lineup in the past few months and the Dimesity series which brings 5G capabilities in lower price point has been in the spotlight. The Dimensity series consists of multiple chipsets in 1000, 800, 700, 600 series has for the most parts these were only limited to China. However, the chipset was finally made available outside of China a few weeks back starting with the US and it looks like the MediaTek Dimensity series will finally make its way to India as well.

The Realme X7 series consists of two devices - the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7. These devices are powered by Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 800U respectively.

Realme X7 Pro

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with 2.6GHz max clock speed, based on the 7nm fabrication process. The device is available in three configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On for the optics, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a 64MP quad-camera stack. You get a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens. On the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera. On the inside, there is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support over Type-C port. To keep the thermals under check, the device also comes with vapour cooling.

Realme X7

(Image credit: Realme)

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It is also built on the 7nm fabrication process. The X7 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The device is packed with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. Powering the device is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in China and the Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 19,500).