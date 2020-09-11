Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India soon

Realme Narzo series was unveiled earlier this year with two new budget smartphones - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The series is about to get the successor soon as the company has already confirmed the Narzo 20 series at the IFA 2020.

The series is expected to make its debut soon and some of the key features of the upcoming series has been surfaced on the internet. A Twitter user Himanshu , has hinted the launch timeline of the Narzo 20 series along with storage and colour options of the series options.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 20 series

For starters, the user claims the Narzo 20 series is expected to arrive later this month or early October. Which means the successor to the Narzo 10 will have a successor within five months. The Nazro 10 series was pushed twice due to the pandemic and was finally announced in May.

Unlike the Narzo 10 series, the Narzo 20 series is said to come with three smartphones - Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and the Narzo 20 Pro. The “Pro” variant being the additional device in the series here.

The Narzo 10A is said to come in two configurations - 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB+64GB option, similar to the Nazro 10A. It will be available in two colour options - Victory Blue and Glory Sliver. The vanilla Narzo 20 will come in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB options in Victory Blue and Glory Silver colour options. It looks like Realme is adding an additional 64GB base variant to the series compared to the Narzo 10.

The new Realme Nazro 20 Pro is said to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options. The base variant is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and there is also an 8GB+128GB option in the works.

Apart from the colour options, RAM, and storage, there isn’t much information on the rest of the specs of the Narzo 20 series. These devices are soon expected to land in India and we should hear more on that soon.