Realme GT 2 series is finally set to launch on December 20

Realme has finally announced a special launch event for the Realme GT 2 series. The event is scheduled for December 20 and the company is expected to announce the Realme GT 2 lineup. There is a possibility that the company may launch its flagship phone – Realme GT 2 Pro as well during the event.

While we know that the Realme GT 2 Pro will rock the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Gizmochina also reports that the smartphone might come with up to a massive 1TB of onboard storage, a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone is expected to come with a 32-MP under-display selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter and a telephoto snapper.

(Image credit: @Onleaks)

True flagship but not so true tactics

A few months back, OnePlus surprised everyone with an event announcement. Since this is par for the course when new devices arrive thick and fast, we didn't feel that there was anything amiss. What did surprise us was that their event coincided with Samsung's foldable phones launch. To be honest, till that time all we had heard was random rumblings that OnePlus is working on a foldable phone – that’s it.

We know OnePlus is within its rights to launch a product on the day when rival has planned to do so. However, it was a bit of an anti-climax that OnePlus arrived with an offer on its flagship device instead of a matching product that it had teased.

If you’re wondering why we’re talking about OnePlus in a story about the launch of a Realme flagship, then you need to read the announcement that the Chinese phone maker made a few days back.

Realme hinted on social media that its first true flagship phone – Realme GT 2 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be announced on December 9 – the same day when Moto had scheduled a launch event for Moto Edge X30.

Though Motorola ended up launching one more smartphone, Realme was missing from the scene altogether. Some of its executives, whom we reached out to were equally confused as us, if not more.

While we are sure that this was done to take some sheen off the Moto event and grab some headlines, Moto still ended up launching the first phone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the marketing gimmick by Realme wasn't in the best of spirits, and we're sure many followers also weren’t amused.

