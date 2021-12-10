Moto Edge S30 with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, 144Hz display, 108MP camera goes official

Alongside its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone, Motorola also brought one more phone to its Edge series – Moto Edge S30.

The device also includes a considerably new chipset called the Snapdragon 888 Plus that debuted in June this year and claims to offer 20% increased performance over its predecessor.

The key highlights of the Moto Edge S30 include a 108MP triple camera setup, 144Hz display, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Moto Edge S30 price and availability

The price tags of the Moto Edge S30 is as follows

6/128GB - CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 23,000)

8/128GB - CNY 2,199 (~Rs. 26,000)

8/256GB - CNY 2,399 (~Rs. 28,000)

12/256GB - CNY 2,599 (~Rs. 31,000)

As for the introductory offer, Motorola is offering a discount of CNY 200 on all the variants of the Moto Edge S30. The pre-orders will start from December 12, while the phone will officially go on sale on December 21 in China.

Motorola Edge S30 specifications

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Moto Edge S30 features a full HD Plus IPS LCD display and has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate with HDR10 Plus.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The octa-core SoC consists of three-cluster architecture consisting of a 3.0GHz super core, a 2.4GHz Cortex A78 large core, and a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 energy efficiency core.

The phone includes up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Unlike the other newly launched phone in the Edge series, the Edge S30 runs Android 11 with My UI 3.0 on the top.

In terms of camera, the Moto Edge S30 packs a 108MP triple rear camera setup, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it includes a 16MP camera that sits inside the hole-punch cutout of the display.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 splash resistance, NFC, and more.

