Realme C11 (2021) launched in Russia and Philippines

Realme has launched a variant of the Realme C11 smartphone in Russia and the Philippines that was launched last year. This new variant of the Realme C11 features inferior specs compared to the original version that was launched in India.

According to reports, the entry-level Realme C11 (2021) has been priced at 4,990 Philippine Peso (approximately $104) and 8,413 Russian Ruble (approximately $112) and is available for sale on Lazada and AliExpress respectively. The smartphone is available in two colours variants, Iron Grey, and Lake Blue.

Realme C11 (2021): Specs and features

The Realme C11 (2021) comes with a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+), 269 PPI, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and dewdrop notch. The smartphone has a plastic body with a matrix-like camera array. The rear panel features a vertically placed Realme branding, and a speaker grille which is unusual.

The smartphone is available in only one configuration - 2GB PDDR4X RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot(up to 256GB). On to the optics, the Realme C11 comes with a downgraded 8MP f/2.2 primary shooter with 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens and over at the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera functionalities include HDR, Chroma Boost modes, and super nightscape mode. The Realme C11 misses out on the fingerprint scanner and instead gets only the face unlock.

It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro USB slot. It is running on Realme UI based on Android 10 Go Edition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and Dual SIM slot. On the sensors front, you get Magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and acceleration sensor. The device weighs around 190 grams and is thick at 9.1mm. The device is also splash resistant.