Realme 7 and 7 Pro to be unveiled on September 3 in India

Following up on weeks of teasers, the Realme 7 series will finally go official in India next week, refreshing the brand’s popular number series of smartphones.

Realme has amassed more than 27 million users in India in as many months after it started operations in the country. Often being first with many features and aided by competitive pricing, the brand has become the fastest-growing in this competitive segment of consumer technology. The Realme 7 series succeeds the Realme 6 series from March, maintaining the six-month refresh cycle.

The Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro will be unveiled in India on September via an online event. As always, we expect a few accessories and ecosystem products to share the stage.

What we know about the Realme 7 series so far

As always, Realme has teased quite a few features of its upcoming devices to keep the hype high. The Realme 7 Pro is said to be the fastest charging phone in India, which could be an indication at 65W Super Dart charging to permeate to the budget segment. The vanilla Realme 7 is likely to stick to a conservative 30W charging solution.

The Realme 7 series has the tagline “capture sharper”, which could be an indication at a new camera system. It’s been over a year since Realme introduced its 64MP camera system, which has since made an appearance on nearly every smartphone priced over Rs 15,000. We also expect some of the newer shooting modes from the Realme X3 series to make the cut.

It has also been confirmed that the Realme 7 Pro will sport an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is a rare feat in this segment. The Realme 6 series continues to be the most affordable smartphones with a high refresh rate display. Perhaps, the Realme 7 Pro could take the crown for the cheapest phone with a 90Hz AMOLED panel.