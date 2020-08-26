A new Snapdragon chipset will debut on the Realme X7 series

Realme’s continuous expansion of its smartphone lineup will get another member next week in the form of the Realme X7 series in China. To keep the hype (and confusion) high, the company just confirmed an interesting specification.

The Realme X7 series will go official on September 1 in its home country. The series, which was earlier confirmed to consist of a vanilla and a Pro model, will also have a surprise third gaming edition which will be at the top of the lineup — the Realme X7 Player edition. Moreover, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset.

#realmeX7 - Mediatek Dimensity 720 Processor#realme7pro - Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ Processor#realmex7proultra - Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 ProcessorAugust 26, 2020

This is a particularly notable spec as we’ve never heard of this chipset before. The Snapdragon 865 was announced late last year, followed by the Snapdragon 865 Plus in the following months. Since there is no official record of this platform, it is unclear as to where it will sit in Qualcomm’s lineup. Of course, going by the name, it is likely to sit under the current flagships processors from Qualcomm.

It will also be 5G-capable, so it rules out the possibility of it being a particularly affordable variant of the Snapdragon 865, which was infamous for raising the cost of flagship Android smartphones. We will have to wait for the official announcement to join the dots here.

Talking about the rest of the lineup, the Realme X7 Pro is said to be powered by the Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC, which is the currency flagship from the MediaTek camp. similarly, the Realme X7 is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 720.

Other specifications of the series that have already been teased by Realme include a 120Hz AMOLED display across the board, quad-camera arrays and fast charging. If that wasn’t enough, Realme even went ahead and shared product images of the entire lineup revealing some questionable design choices.