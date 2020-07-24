Realme 6i launched in India as the cheapest 90Hz smartphone

Realme has launched yet another smartphone in India today. This time around, the company has added a new device in the Realme 6 series with the 6i.

The Realme 6i is the successor to the Realme 5i which was launched in January 2020. The device is a rebranded version of the Realme 6s which was launched in Europe a couple of months ago alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The original Realme 6i which was unveiled first in Myanmar was introduced as Realme Narzo 10 in India. The USP of the device is the MediaTek's gaming chipset and the 90Hz refresh rate here. This is currently the cheapest phone in India that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Realme 6i)

Realme 6i specs

For starters, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The screen aspect ratio is 20:9 and screen to body ratio is 90.5%. Under the hood, the device comes with an octa-core 12nm MediaTek G90T chipset clocked at 2.05 GHz and for graphics, you get ARM G76 GPU. It comes with two configurations 4+64GB and 6+64GB with microSD card support.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You get a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. There’s support for HDR, nightscape, slow-mo, ultra-wide-angle video, 4K video recording with the rear camera. You get HDR selfie, slow-mo 120fps, nightscape, slow-mo video with the front camera.

The Realme 6i comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge via Type-C port. However, this time around Realme will be bundling a 20W charger inbox and the 30W charge can be bought separately from Realme e-store. It runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI out of the box.

Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and availability

Realme 6i config Price 4+64GB Rs 12,999 6+64GB Rs 14,999

(Image credit: Realme 6i)

The Realme 6i 4+64GB model is priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for the 6+64GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for July 31 on Flipkart. It is available in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colour options.

