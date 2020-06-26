Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus may debut in July

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 is probably the most powerful SoC available on Android smartphones right now. Most current flagships come equipped with this immensely capable SoC, however, the status quo may change once the updated Snapdragon 865 Plus comes out of the stable.

As per reports, the company is prepping up to launch the new processor in the month of July. Quoting a famous tipster Ice Universe, GizmoChina has reported that if everything goes well, the Snapdragon 865 Plus will see the light of the day next month.

The next wave of flagship smartphones that will be unveiled during the second half of the year will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Going by the pattern and history, the new SoC may come with a slight improvement in the performance and processing prowess, which means that expecting an overhaul may be too much to ask for. Among the key improvements that one can expect from the new processor could be slightly better gaming experience, improved camera experience and more.

Gizmochina also states that the new chipset is expected to come with a clock speed of 3.09GHz, which is higher than that of the Snapdragon 865 which clocks at 2.84GHz, making it ideal for gaming smartphones.

Among the first few devices to rock the new SoC could be the Samsung’s Note 20 Series, Asus’s ROG Phone 3 and iQoo 3 Pro from Vivo. There are rumours that Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip, which is due for an update and is expected to launch along with the Note 20 Series, may come equipped with the new processor.