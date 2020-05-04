Who says Snapdragon 865 is a must for flagships? Realme X3 SuperZoom could be a user's delight for these reasons

Realme is gearing up to announce its new smartphone in the X3 series. Dubbed, Realme X3 SuperZoom, the device was recently spotted on the Geekbench and immediately thereafter a tipster revealed some of the key specs.

As of now, Realme has half a dozen smartphones under the X Series and will soon be expanding it with the Realme X3 and the X3 SuperZoom. As the name suggests, the latter will be a camera-centric flagship. Leakster Sudhanshu took to Twitter to share some specifications of the device.

realme X3 SuperZoom will use a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.May 2, 2020

According to the source, the device will be packed with a 4,200mAH battery and come with 30W fast charging capability. The Geekbench listings mention the motherboard as “msmnile” which is the codename for Snapdragon 855+ chipset, similar to the one found on the Realme X2 Pro . While it is a generation old, it could make the X3 SuperZoom significantly more affordable as 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 flagships have been more expensive this year.

Furthermore, the handset is expected to run on Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI skin on top. The database suggests the device will come with 12GB RAM. But, we can expect the company to launch other variants with 6/8GB RAM as well. Geekbench doesn’t reveal any other specs of the handset.

As far as the camera is concerned, we can expect Realme to pack in the quad-camera array just like its predecessor and most of its current lineup. Considering the name, we are almost certain that it will include a telephoto camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom may offer more than 20x zoom.

Apart from the battery and fast charging information, there were no other details specified by the tipster. However, the device was spotted on Geekbench , NTBC , and, EEC with model number RMX2086 recently.

Also, it was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website. Although the listings on the websites don’t give us much information, the Geekbench database gives us some of the key specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The Realme X3 seems to be a premium mid-ranger with a similar price tag. Previous leaks also suggested that a new design may also be adopted. Regardless, the refresh to the X2 family is long due, and we should head about them in the coming months.