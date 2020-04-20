Realme X3 specifications revealed via TENAA listing

Realme is rumoured to launch the Realme X3 with a 4,100 mAH battery and a 6.57-inch display with an in-screen hole for the front-facing selfie camera.

The specification of the device was briefly spotted on TENAA, the Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center of China, before it was pulled out.

A successor to the Realme X2 which was launched last year in September 2019, the Realme X3 could have more in common with the Realme X50 5G.

As for the internals, the Realme X3, registered under ‘RMX2142’ is expected to ship with either the Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor. Both of these processors support 5G bands with maximum RAM configuration of 12 GB. As it supports built-in 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, it could be launched as Realme X50 Lite in China.

The 6.57-inch display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, the new norm for 2020 smartphones and 3D glass back protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. We don’t know whether it would be an AMOLED or IPS LCD display, however, Realme could opt for an AMOLED panel if it decides to make it a more premium offering.

The phone rocks a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated 3.5 mm audio-jack, with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification. The battery comes with Realme’s 30 Watt VOOC 4.0 flash charge support via a USB Type-C port. NFC is supported, along with Bluetooth version 5 and 2.4 GHz 5 GHz WiFi.

The rear-mounted quad-camera array has a 48 MP with 0.8μm pixel size, UIS stabilization and 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens. The other two sensors are 2 MP units for macro and depth-sensing duties.

Along with the Realme X3, another mid-ranger dubbed “Realme X3 Superzoom” with Snapdragon 855+ is also expected in May in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.