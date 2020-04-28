Unannounced Realme smartphone gets spotted in a live photo

Leaks around smartphones have now become a common affair. The most prominent phones get leaked months before their unveiling. However, leaks around phones that are yet to be mentioned publicly or unidentifiable are still rare. That is exactly what seems to have happened with this Realme device.

Over the weekend, a live image of a Realme phone surfaced on Weibo , giving us a glimpse of a product that nobody seems to have an idea about.

The design of this device is unlike anything Realme has ever put out, with a textured back and a metallic strip running across the spine. Even the cameras are placed across the centre rather than the corner as all the other Realme devices. The text “AI quad cam” is also seen beside the cameras, but only three lenses are clearly visible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo)

This leak could be one of the following cases. It is an actual upcoming Realme phone in its early stages. The brand could be trying to revamp its design language across the board in lieu of something more premium and unique.

Secondly, it could be one of the prototypes of a device that may no longer be in development or has been discontinued. All smartphone manufacturers test out multiple design variants of their devices before finalising one, and this could be one of those in contention.

Lastly, it could be that this image or phone is not real at all. This is also the least likely case.

There are a few minute details which add up to the former assumptions. Firstly, this is the first device with the new Realme logo. Even the recent devices that were announced, such as the Realme X50m. Considering that the new visual identity was unveiled back in 2018, it’s high time that it starts showing up on smartphones. In the background, you can also see the Realme X50 Pro, identified by its iconic matte green finish, which adds further substance to the fact that this is a recent image.

If this image is indeed true, we expect it to be an upcoming premium Realme device and not a budget one. On the horizon, we have the Realme X3 series which is ready for a refresh, but its design is yet to be detailed. Having said that, there is very little information available at this point to make any informed opinions.