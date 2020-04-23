Realme introduces another mid-range 5G smartphone in China

Realme has just added a new member called Realme X50m to its growing family of 5G devices in China. If the name seems familiar, it’s because it is. The Realme X50m is, at best, an iteration of the Realme X50 that was launched earlier this year along with the Realme X50 Pro flagship. This takes the total count of 5G Realme phones to three.

Now, this was an informal launch as Realme didn’t plan any dedicated event for it, and understandably so. All we have is a social media post from the brand’s official Chinese handle. Most of the Realme X50m hardware seems to be borrowed from the Realme X50 and part of it such as the camera can even be called a downgrade.

Realme X50m Specifications

The key highlights of the smartphone include features like a 120Hz refresh rate-supporting screen with a dual front-facing camera, Snapdragon 765G (5G) processor, 30W fast charging technology and quad rear cameras.

The Realme X50m is the same model RMX2142 that was spotted on China’s TENAA regulatory authority. The display is a 6.57-inch IPS LCD panel with Full-HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. As we mentioned earlier, the 120Hz refresh rate is a key highlight and the aspect ratio is 20:9.

(Image credit: Realme)

As for the camera setup, the rear has a main 48MP primary sensor stacked in a vertical formation along with a 119-degree 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2MP monochrome lens. It can shoot 4K videos upto 30fps. The front dual hole-punch cutout houses a main 16MP sensor assisted by a 2MP depth camera. The built-in software is Android 10 based on Realme UI which is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charging.

In terms of audio, buyers will get ultra-liner speakers with support for Hi-Res audio and Dolby panoramic sound effects. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-C for charging.

Realme X50m Colour Options, Price

The Realme X50m comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colour options and starts at 1,999 Yuan ($282 approximately)