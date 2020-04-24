Snapdragon 865-powered iQoo 3 gets a price cut in India

iQoo has announced a price cut on iQoo 3 flagship smartphone in India today. The price cut makes the iQoo 3 the cheapest phone with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset in India.

The iQoo 3 came to India in February at a starting price of Rs 36,990 but was soon revised to Rs 38,990 due to the change in the GST rate on smartphones. Interestingly, the company is now already announcing price cuts for all the variants.

This comes in as a surprise as the company is slashing the price of iQoo 3 just after hiking the prices a few ago. The company might also be looking to bring a new smartphone to India, iQoo Neo 3, which was launched in China recently.

iQoo 3 old price (updated GST) new price 8+128GB (4G) Rs 38,990 Rs 34,990 8+256GB (4G) Rs 41,990 Rs 37,990 12+256GB (5G) Rs 46,990 Rs 44,990

(Image credit: Future)

iQoo 3 specifications

iQoo 3 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and an optical in-screen fingerprint reader for faster unlock. The display is also certified for HDR10+ playback. It features a metal-glass sandwich design, measuring 9.2mm at its thickest point and weighs around 214 grams.

The device is paired up with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage for you to choose from. It runs on IQOO UI, which is based on Android 10. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU. To power all the internals, the iQoo 3 is backed by a 4400mAh with 55W SUPER Flash Charge support. The phone can go from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes.

On to the optics, the iQoo 3 comes with a quad-camera set-up at the rear. A 48MP primary 48MP with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to -20X digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The iQoo 3 can be purchased via Flipkart.