PUBG Mobile to get Erangel 2.0 update on September 8

PUBG Mobile continues its trend of bringing new features and content to the game in the monthly update. For its next one, we’re looking at a return to the basics.

PUBG Mobile will be updated to version 1.0 on September 8. The biggest update this time will be the inclusion of New Erangel. Earlier rumoured to be called Erangel 2.0, this update brings a major facelift to the most popular map in the game. To commemorate this occasion, a big giveaway is also being hosted, with prizes worth $100 up for grabs.

New Erangel arrives on September 8th - share your screenshots and clips from the current Erangel & your favorite memories to enter our Dawn of a New Era competition! Full rules and how to join the competition here 👉 https://t.co/xO4ttbvFlj pic.twitter.com/jHjPORbP5wAugust 31, 2020

The New Erangel map had been available in the beta version of the game for a few weeks now. Most of the changes are aesthetic in nature. Textures of foliage, water and the sky have been improved to look more realistic. Some elements such as bunkers, abandoned trenches and tanks will also be added to make it more reminiscent of war.

Popular locations such as Prison, Military Base and Mylta Power will also be updated with rebalanced loot and supplies. On the gameplay, the update will also bring Ultra HD textures, which had been listed as coming soon since months. 90fps gameplay will also be extended to other smartphones, a feature that is currently limited to OnePlus devices.