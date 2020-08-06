PUBG Mobile finally gets 90fps support, but you can't experience it yet

High refresh rate displays are quickly becoming the norm for smartphones. While they bring undeniable smoothness to the interface, only a fraction of games currently support gameplay beyond 60fps. That is about to change big time.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular smartphone games, on Android as well as iOS. Late last year, it was confirmed that the game will support high refresh rates in the future but no details were shared. It seems like the time has finally come, as some phones now support 90fps on PUBG.

Phones that currently support PUBG at 90fps OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro

Currently, the option is only available on flagship OnePlus smartphones with a high refresh rate display (not available on the OnePlus Nord). OnePlus has often partnered with PUBG for events and promotions, so it might be another one of those exclusive features. It needs to be noted that the game still runs at 60fps and not 90, even when the option is enabled. However, this does confirm that the feature isn’t too far.

How to get 90fps support in PUBG Mobile

90fps on PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Future)

The official announcement is yet to come, but from the looks of it, it seems like it is a standard update. If you're a OnePlus user, check if you're on the latest update. You should see the 90fps option under the graphics settings. You might have to restart your phone for the option to show up. Ensure that your phone's display settings have been set to more than 60Hz for the feature to function correctly.

A timeline for the feature to roll out to other smartphones has not yet been shared, but it is likely to be a staged rollout.

With the advent of gaming phones and powerful Android flagships, third-party support for higher refresh rates is the next step in the equation. Considering how popular OnePlus smartphones are with gamers, this move doesn’t come as a surprise.

We will update this post as more details about the 90fps rollout are confirmed.