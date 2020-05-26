OnePlus organises PUBG pro-gamers face-off with Indian cricketers

India's favourite sport cricket has been off the radar since the lockdown. Since there was no sport on television, mobile games and to some extent console games got a boost as people stayed at home. Now, smartphone maker OnePlus has done the really smart thing by bringing the two together in an eSport tournament.

Not a bad way to stay in the limelight, especially at a time when the company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 8 (pre-book on Amazon), made a smashing entry on to Indian shores with a sell-out performance on Amazon India

Called 'OnePlus Domin8', the PUBG mobile tournament involves pro-gamers and some of the top cricketers of Team India facing off for a round or two of their favourite mobile game with their favourite cricketing stars.

The tournament will see top cricketers from India including K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and women cricket icon Smriti Mandhana among others participating while gaming champions like Ahsaas Channa and Dynamo have already been confirmed.

Global eSports entertainment partner Fnatic is also getting its own stars such as Sc0ut and GodNixon in the tournament, which takes place from June 2 (next Tuesday) from 6.00 pm onwards. The organisers have invited all game lovers willing to participate to register themselves right away by clicking here .

A prepared statement from OnePlus says the company's intention behind organising the tournament was to provide a virtual interaction between pro-gamers and cricketers. It said the most valuable player of each match would win a OnePlus 8 Pro, the company's latest flagship offering.

Cricketer K L Rahul, who is an avid gamer himself, revealed that this was the first time that he was participating in such a tournament and was expecting it to be a fun-filled engagement with the well-known gamers. Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of India's women's cricket team said it would be a different experience for her to turn out and play PUBG with the best in the country.