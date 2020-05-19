OnePlus 8 becomes best seller on Amazon in special sale

The OnePlus 8 series just went on a special flash sale in India yesterday on Amazon. And according to a tweet by the company, the affordable model is now the best selling premium smartphone on the e-commerce portal. Regular sales for the series will start from May 29.

Now, there wasn’t any mention of the exact number of units sold but given that this was a limited special sale, we presume quantities wouldn’t have been very high. Also, this doesn’t include the OnePlus 8 Pro as that is expected to go on sale only on May 29. E-commerce platforms have now been given permission to deliver even in 'Red Zones' across India starting this week, and we expect this to have a positive impact on smartphone sales in the coming days and weeks.

OnePlus 8 5G is the Best Selling Premium Smartphone on https://t.co/B7g5OoPhD5 today! Thanks for all the love 🤗See you on the 29th 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/OdNw3afh7iMay 18, 2020

It remains to be seen if manufacturers can keep up with demand though, as factories have only been allowed to function with less than 50 percent staff. In fact, factories run the risk of being shut down again if a COVID-19 infection is found amongst the labour workforce, as it happened in Oppo’s case. This could hit supply in short term as there’s already shortage of workers in the manufacturing chain.

The upcoming sale has some interesting discounts for buyers. For instance, SBI card users are eligible to receive Rs 3,000 while an additional Rs 1,000 cash back can be availed by pre-booking via Amazon Pay. That’s a total of Rs 4,000 off on the price. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and with the discount, buyers can get it for Rs 38,000 that looks like a pretty decent deal. Do note that this variant is exclusive to Amazon and won't be sold on OnePlus' online store. There’s also, of course, options for 12-month no-cost EMIs through all major banks. Jio users can also get up to Rs 6,000 worth of benefits. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black.