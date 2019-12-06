PUBG Mobile to finally get faster frame rates with 90fps gameplay support

PUBG Mobile will be getting one of the most-demanded features this year, as Qualcomm has confirmed that the game will gain support for 90fps gameplay.

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular smartphone games of the year, with over 400 million total players. The game offers various settings options that let users tweak the graphics and framerate as per their liking. Currently, the best possible settings are “HDR” and “Ultra,” which is a simulated HDR look at 60fps.

(Image credit: Future)

Another growing trend this year was high refresh rate displays, especially on gaming smartphones. Many manufacturers made the jump to 90Hz displays, and some even touched 120Hz. Unfortunately, most games, including PUBG Mobile, could not cross the 60Hz threshold as they were not programmed for that. It seems like that will be changing now.

At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, where Qualcomm unveiled the new flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset and talked at length about how powerful their next chipset is, we also got the confirmation that PUBG Mobile will soon gain the support for 90fps. This is a big update for gamers and will take the gaming experience to the next level.

Moreover, the game will also be adding support for true 10-bit HDR, significantly improving the dynamic range on phones that support it (phones with an HDR display). A timeline has not been mentioned for when this major update will roll out, but it’s great to see game developers finally adopt features that are going to be a big part of future smartphones.