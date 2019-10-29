PUBG Mobile improves its anti-cheat system to stop hackers

PUBG Mobile has announced new and improved anti-cheat systems to curb hackers by implementing anti-cheat systems to identify them and ban them from the game.

Ever since its launch in 2018, PUBG Mobile has had a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating and hackers to foster healthy and competitive gameplay. They shared more insights into how they are improving existing anti-cheating mechanisms and what’s next.

For starters, the game on its own detects tempered or modified game data. It also has a vast directory of suspicious software which is cross-referenced and is regularly updated. Using game observation techniques, the game developers can also identify players who employ suspicious or unfair means to gain an advantage over the others.

The security team also keeps an eye on reported players and bans them if found using additional software to deter from the game’s environment are banned. It is done by observing unusual bouts of lag or packet loss.

PUBG Mobile developers can enforce bans in real-time and can remove players even mid-match to maintain a fair playing ground.

We want players to know that we are 100% committed to providing a fair gameplay experience for everyone. We take enormous pride in the game we work on every day, and cheaters cheapen all of our work. We’re doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game as much as possible, and hundreds of team members are dedicated to this task. Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global

PUBG Mobile regularly gets refreshed with more features that add new game modes to keep the game interesting. Even with that, Tencent's games are trying to keep up with hackers.