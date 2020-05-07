PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament announced

Tencent Games has kicked off the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament with a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh. Registrations for the esports competition start today and will continue till May 17. Interested players can register for the tournament through this link.

This is the second edition of the tournament. The first one that took place in 2019 was hugely successful and recorded a massive viewership of 50 million. With the lockdown still underway, this number is only expected to increase.

(Image credit: PUBGmobile.in)

Talking about the 2020 tournament, a registered squad will have to compete for in-game qualifiers. Each squad will play 15 matches out of which “10 best games will be taken into consideration for qualification,” suggests the official blog post.

If a team passes this phase, the next stage will be online qualifiers where 256 teams will battle against each other. Out of these, 8 teams will receive a direct entry from in-game qualifiers. These teams will play 2 matches in groups of 16 and the top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

For quarterfinals, there will be 64 teams. 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams wil battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days to proceed to semi-finals. Out of these, the top 32 teams will progress to the semi finals and 16 to the finals.

The date of the final round has not been announced yet but it will be an 18-match affair of intense action played over 3 days. Check out the tournament's introduction in this official PUBG Mobile video.