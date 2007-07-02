Trending

iPod speakers with style

By Home Cinema audio  

Curvy Scandyna speakers great for MP3 and Mac or PC use

Danish speaker specialist Scandyna has launched a new range of speakers aimed at style-conscious iPod owners. But there's more to the Micropod SE Active than just good looks.

The Micropod SE Active makes a virtue of its curvy design as this helps eliminate standing waves from building up inside the cabinet. Scandyna also points out that each speaker also comes with a built-in high quality amplifier and has Kevlar drive units - the same material used in B&W loudspeakers.

These £199 speakers aren't just limited to iPod use either - you can hook them up your Mac, PC or other MP3 player.

Key features include:

  • Amplifier power: 2x 10W RMS into 6 ohms
  • Design: 2-way closed box, ABS cabinet
  • Driver Complement: 1x 70mm long-throw bass/mid-range drive unit featuring a Kevlar piston, 1x 19mm high frequency tweeter
  • Frequency response: 20Hz to 20KHz at /- 1dB
  • Total Harmonic Distortion: less than 0.1 per cent at 1W
  • Power supply: 100V-240V AC
  • Dimensions: 130mm (W) x 160mm (H) x 121mm (D)
  • Weight: 1.1kg (without spikes and packaging)
  • Colours: white, black, silver, blue, yellow and red
  • Accessories: Wall bracket and stand
