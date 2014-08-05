Apple made sure its HealthKit trademark covered watches

Apple can surely do better than this for the iWatch

Apple is not the type of company that hints slyly at its plans before it's ready to fully reveal them, but once in a while something does slip through the cracks.

That may be the case with recent trademark filings that make reference to what could be Apple's iWatch.

The trademarks concern iOS 8's HealthKit software, and include lists of other products and devices that could take advantage of the health-tracking kit.

This list includes a watch, though it doesn't refer to the iWatch specifically (Apple isn't nearly sloppy enough for that, unfortunately).

Bases loaded

Apple's HealthKit filings differ from region to region, and it was the European trademark that mentioned watches alongside "health, fitness, exercise, and wellness sensors, monitors and displays; medical apparatus and devices," and more.

The trademark doesn't just mention "watches" and leave it at that, though. It covers every time-related base imaginable:

"Horological and chronometric instruments; watches; clocks; timepieces; chronographs for use as timepieces; chronometers; watchstraps; watch bands; cases for watches, clocks, and horological and chronometric instruments; parts for watches, clocks, and horological and chronometric instruments," and, finally, "jewelry."

Of course Apple has also been known to cover all its bases as a matter of principle - like when it started trademarking the word "iWatch" in a variety of countries. Hm.

Maybe Apple is starting to slip after all? Either way we're looking for the iWatch to debut this fall.

Via 9to5Mac