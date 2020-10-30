Poco might have “One more thing” before the year ends

With techtober almost over, most companies have concluded their major smartphone launches for the year. However, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has other ideas. Earlier in the month, it’s global marketing manager Angus Kai Ho Ng had tweeted that “Poco isn't finished with this year yet.”

Now a tipster has hinted that “Poco will launch a smartphone in the first half of December” and that it would be a global launch instead of a China-specific launch. He further added that this could be a mid-range device but there was no word around its availability in India, at least as of now.

If everything goes as planned, the next POCO device will likely launch during the first half of December (globally), as per my source. For India, there's still no word, sadly.#POCOOctober 29, 2020

In an earlier tweet, he had hinted that the Poco F2 may be the next smartphone to come out of company stable, however, some time back a Poco phone was spotted on a Russian certification site EEG bearing a model number “M2010J19CG.” This model number is similar to the model number of Redmi Note 10 - M2010J19SC which was spotted on the Chinese certification 3C’s website.

This does suggest that the upcoming Poco phone could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10. And in case you’re not even following Chinese smartphone scenes regularly, you’d still know that most Poco phones are rebranded Redmi devices.

Talking about the Redmi Note 10, the phone has been spotted on various certification listings and is expected to come with an LCD panel with a hole punch selfie camera. Though we can expect up to 120 Hz refresh rate. According to a rumour, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity series processors. Though some contrasting reports hinted at the presence of a Snapdragon 700 series processor.

That said, it is way too early for us to predict the specifications of the upcoming Poco device or even the Redmi Note 10 series. We would suggest you as well to hold on till the time we get some conclusive information.