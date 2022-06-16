Poco F4 5G India launch confirmed for June 23

Audio player loading…

Poco has finally unveiled the global launch event date for the upcoming Poco F4 5G . The company will launch its next gaming and mid-range 5G smartphone on June 23 at 5:30 PM. The company made its announcement on Twitter and like previous launches, the Poco F4 5G will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab).

The Poco F4 5G is the company’s 5th smartphone to be unveiled this year after the Poco M4 5G . While other smartphones have been aimed at budget users, the new smartphone is expected to come with a more premium build and price tag. It packs in a lot of premium features like the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, an AMOLED display and a 64MP camera with OIS.

Though the pricing for the device is unconfirmed, there have been reports that the Poco F4 5G could launch at around Rs 30,000 . The smartphone is expected to compete with iQoo Neo 6 5G, iQoo 7, Realme GT Neo 2 and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

The POCO F4 5G is almost ready for its global debut... Well almost. Packed with #EverythingYouNeed, the legend arrives on 23.06.2022 at 5:30PM.Set your reminder now - https://t.co/BCrV37DWvR pic.twitter.com/o786nq1fo0June 16, 2022 See more

The Poco F4 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 5G chipset clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is unclear if there are variants with lower RAM and storage options, but rumours do suggest that 8GB RAM with 128GB storage would be available. The smartphone also is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display. The company recently confirmed that it will be an E4 AMOLED display with a max brightness of 1300 nits. The display will also support HDR10+ and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

In terms of the camera specifications, Poco had announced that the F4 5G will come with a 64MP primary camera with OIS. It does feature two other cameras that are rumoured to be an 8MP and 2MP lens.

The Poco F4 5G is also expected to run on the latest version of MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The internals could be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery pack with a 67W fast charging support.

Where is the Poco F4 GT?

(Image credit: Future)

Poco had launched the more premium version in the international markets a few months back. Being a gaming enthusiast phone, the Poco F4 GT comes with a flagship chipset and still keeps the AMOLED display and the iconic Maglev triggers.

Even the Poco F3 GT, which launched last year, is still available for purchase and was one of the most affordable gaming smartphones that buyers could get. It is unclear if the company would be bringing the GT edition of the F4 to India. If that’s the case, it would be better for most to wait for the more premium offering. While the international version comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Poco might consider launching the smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series in India.