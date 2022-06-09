Poco F4 5G: Here's everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

Poco will launch its next mid-range smartphone for gamers in India. Since Xiaomi has reshuffled some of its leadership recently, Poco took to social media to make its announcement too. The company recently appointed Himanshu Tandon after his predecessor, Anuj Sharma, returned to be part of Xiaomi India’s leadership team.

In the same post, the company revealed that the F-series will be launching soon globally. During the launch event of the Poco X4 Pro 5G, the company had confirmed that they would return with a gaming-centric smartphone at a later date. A few weeks later Poco officially launched the F4 GT, but only in the international markets.

The company has also recently confirmed the chipset that would feature on the Poco F4 5G. This would mean that the company would bring the GT variant of the F4 as well in the coming months with a more powerful chipset. Other reports have hinted that the smartphone continues to be a rebranded Xiaomi smartphone .

PerFormance that will tempt you to keep doing more! Get ready to experience the most optimized processor from the Snapdragon 800 series.POCO F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 is debuting global very soon!#EverythingYouNeed #MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/f3h1dIOQHzJune 9, 2022 See more

When it comes to competing devices, the Poco F4 5G will be going head-to-head against the Realme GT Neo 2 5G , the iQoo Neo 6 5G, iQoo 7 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro just to name a few.

The official launch date for the Poco F4 5G is yet to be announced by the company. Poco has begun unveiling so of the specifications of the device. We can expect the company to announce the dates in the coming days. Unlike the previous events, Poco is holding a global event that would be aired sometime in the evening.

In terms of the pricing, the smartphone could be priced around the Rs 30,000 range. But, if the specifications of the device are worth the price point, then readers would have to take advantage of the launch day offers.

Design and display

So far, reports have indicated that the smartphone is rebranded version of the Redmi K10s. It comes in a squared-off slim profile with curved edges. There have been no images of the front of the device yet. The product images for the rear side of the device show a circular triple-camera setup with a rectangular camera enclosure.

Other design elements of the Poco F4 5G hint at a Type-C port at the bottom, the SIM card tray and a speaker grille. You will also get an IR blaster at the top alongside the secondary noise-cancelling microphone. Rumours also indicate we will get another speaker at the top as well near the earpiece.

Poco F4 5G launching this month in India.- 6.67" FHD+ E4 AMOLED, 120Hz RR, GG5, Dolby Vision- Snapdragon 870, UFS 3.1, LPDDR5- 48MP IMX582 OIS+8MP+2MP- 20MP S5K3T2 front- 4500mAh 67 watt- 7.7mm thick, 195 gram- NFCSide FPSX-Axis motorDual speaker#Xiaomi #PocoF4 #Poco pic.twitter.com/Mo5SHfg2bYJune 9, 2022 See more

Now, considering that Poco has reiterated during their past launches that all of their devices will keep the ‘iconic design’, expect the Redmi K10s to get a similar paint job too. When the Poco F4 launches, the company would release it in a familiar Poco Yellow variant with a black camera enclosure. Other colour variants could be Blue and Black.

Details on the display of the Poco F4 5G are unclear at this moment. Rumours have hinted that the smartphone could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision. The smartphone is also reported to come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

Camera and battery

Talking about the camera in detail, the Poco F4 5G might sport a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens with OIS. The smartphone could also come with an 8MP and 2MP camera lens. There is a possibility that these could be ultrawide and depth sensors. You could also expect to get a 20MP front-facing camera.

The Poco F4 5G is also slated to feature a 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 67W fast charging.

Specifications and features

The Poco F4 5G has been confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The available RAM and storage options have not been unveiled yet, but we do expect to see UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, the smartphone will come with NFC support, dual-band Wi-Fi and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Targetted as a gaming device, the Poco F4 5G might also feature an X-axis vibration motor too for an immersive gaming experience.