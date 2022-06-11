Poco F4 5G benchmark score hints at variants launching in India

Audio player loading…

Poco ’s next mid-range smartphone has been spotted in device benchmark lists and it may not be long before we get more details about the device. The Poco F4 5G was spotted in a Geekbench listing according to a report (opens in new tab) by MySmartPrice. It is already confirmed that the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G chipset. We do get some additional details about the specifications as well from the benchmark results of the Poco F4 5G.

The Geekbench listing hints that we may see a 12GB RAM model when it launches. It does have any information regarding the internal storage for this model, but it might come with 256GB of storage. For the lower-end model, we might get 8GB RAM clubbed with 128GB of internal storage.

Looking at the benchmark scores, the Poco F4 5G gets a score of 978 for single-core and 3254 for multi-core tasks. This places the device slightly below the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The smartphone also comes with the model number 22021211RI.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Poco F4 5G will feature the Snapdragon 870 chipset and may sport a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The device might also come with a 4,500 mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support.

The device might also come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The primary camera is expected to be a 48MP lens with a Sony IMX582 lens. It may also feature an 8MP and 2MP camera supporting ultrawide and depth-sensing respectively.

The Poco F4 5G will run on the latest version of MIUI 13 based on Android 12. This has been confirmed from the Geekbench listing as well. Other features of the device are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an X-axis vibration motor for an immersive gaming experience and NFC support.

Optimized performance

The Snapdragon 870G chipset has been a good performer and we’re seeing many companies add the chipset to their mid-range devices. This has provided consumers with a wide choice of devices to choose from. They also won’t miss out on the flagship experience.



And it’s not just the chipset. We see more and more premium features like high refresh rate, AMOLED display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR support. These have made mid-range smartphones a more enticing choice for consumers who are on a tight budget.