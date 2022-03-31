Poco F4 5G seems like another rebranded Redmi K series device

Audio player loading…

After launching Poco M4 Pro and Poco X4 Pro, the brand is prepping up to refresh its F series with a flagship device. The Geekbench listing of Poco F4 5G suggests that the smartphone could arrive soon in the global market.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Poco F4 5G has appeared on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website in Thailand. The smartphone carries the model number 22021211RG. It is being said that the device will make its debut in China which will be followed by its launch in the European market.

As for the moniker, it has been confirmed via multiple certifications websites that the device is none other than Poco F4 5G. In addition, it will also support GSM, LTE, NR, and WCDMA telecommunication channels. We can expect that the smartphone to support multiple 5G bands.

What can we see in Poco F4 5G?

As of now, we have a very limited amount of information regarding the specifications and features of the smartphone. Previous leaks have suggested that it will have an 8GB RAM variant. At the time of launch, we can also expect multiple RAM variants.

The smartphone will operate on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone hints that it could ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

If that's the case, the device would have straight-up competition with the OnePlus 9R, iQoo 7, Realme GT Neo 2 5G, etc. We can expect that the smartphone will be priced somewhere under Rs 40,000 considering the pricing point of its competitors.

Is rebranding on the cards again?

(Image credit: Redmi)

It is not a hidden fact that most of the Xiaomi sub-brands are in the rebranding business. Poco, despite being an independent brand, has relied on Xiaomi in terms of new phones.

Now, a wild rumour has it that the upcoming Poco F4 could be nothing but a replica of the recently launched Redmi K40S. The Redmi device also houses Snapdragon 870 SoC and has multiple RAM and storage variants.

If Poco F4 is going to be a rebadged Redmi K40S, then it might feature a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter. Apart from that, we can also see a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, etc.

