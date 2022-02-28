Poco M4 Pro 4G launches as the first M series phone with AMOLED display

Audio player loading…

Poco M4 Pro 4G has finally been launched in India today. The 5G variant of the device was launched by the brand in November 2021. A major difference between both the handsets is that the Poco M4 Pro 5G packed a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, and the upcoming variant packs a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Apart from that, The smartphone will also have a 64MP primary snapper which is a considerable upgrade over the 5G variant that has a 50MP primary shooter. In terms of design, nothing noticeable can be found in both the devices as they have a similar rear panel with a large rectangular camera island placed at the bottom of the device with Poco branding on it.

Poco M4 Pro 4G pricing and availability

The 6GB RAM variant of Poco M4 Pro along with 64GB internal storage will cost you around Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,499. The high end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 17,999. All the customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will get Rs 1000 of on purchase of any of the three variants.

The smartphone will be shipped in two different colour variants, including Power Black and Cool Blue. However, the teasers show that the device will also get a yellow colour variant. It will be available on Flipkart exclusively, and the first sale of the device is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2022, at 12:00 PM IST.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications

Poco M4 Pro 4G comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz screen refresh rate for a smooth performance. Under the hood, the device packs MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, and it is based on the Android 11 operating system. A major highlight of the device is that it includes up to 11GB Turbo RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, Poco M4 Pro 4G rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and an XMP shooter. The smartphone sports a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Similar to the 5G variant, this one by Poco draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W MMT fast charging support.

